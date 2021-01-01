Date for South African Freestyle Championship 2021 announced

The South African Freestyle Championship returns to Goal South Africa

The World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) has revealed the date for the 2021 South African Football Freestyle Championships.

The event is scheduled to kick-off -virtually- on the 3rd of June and is brought to you by the WFFA, in partnership with Hit-Tec South Africa & Goal South Africa.

The WFFA has picked out 16 of the best football freestylers from around South Africa to battle it out for the PRIZED title.

There's a major cash price and Hi-Tec vouchers to be won and the overall winner will be crowned the official 2021 South African Freestyle Football Champion.

For more details follow Goal South Africa and keep an eye on these hashtags #ZAFreestyle #hitecsa #GoalZA.