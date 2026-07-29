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Date, city and opponent's identity: Barcelona confirm details of Morocco friendly

Barcelona
Morocco
LaLiga
Botola Pro
Spain
Morocco

Before Al-Ahly: the Catalan side clashes with a new Arab opponent

Barcelona have sketched out the broad details of the friendly match they will play in Morocco during the coming period, ahead of the start of the new 2026-2027 football season.

Press reports had earlier revealed Barcelona's wish to hold a friendly in Morocco. Then the Catalan newspaper "Sport" disclosed the details.

According to the newspaper, the Catalan club are currently finalising the arrangements for the game, which will be played in the Moroccan city of Tangier on 15 August.

Barcelona have settled on facing a Moroccan club, particularly as the domestic league will not begin before October.

That match will be their penultimate one in preparation for the new season. They then face Egypt's Al-Ahly on 19 August at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the Joan Gamper Trophy friendly tournament.

Club Friendlies
Birmingham City crest
Birmingham City
BIR
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Right now the Catalan side are holding a training camp in England, which they will round off with two friendlies against Birmingham City on 31 July and Preston North End on 3 August.

Barcelona then head to Italy on 8 August for the triangular tournament in Udine, where they will meet England's Nottingham Forest and Italy's Udinese, before the friendlies against Morocco and Al-Ahly.

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