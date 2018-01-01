Darren Keet: Thulani Hlatshwayo to return for Bidvest Wits training

The Clever Boys keeper talks to Goal about their PSL league position and the fitness of their captain

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet talks about the club's mission in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) until the Christmas break.

The Clever Boys toppled Orlando Pirates from the top after securing a 2-1 win over Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Yeah, it was a good victory and we had to win in order to move to the top of the league table,” Keet told Goal.

“We were three points behind Pirates before the match against Baroka and we are now in a better position. It was not about revenge for us against Baroka,” he said.

“They beat us in the (Telkom Knockout) Cup and they went on to win it. So, for us, it was about winning the match and getting the three points. We had to get back on track in the league because it is very important for us and we are happy,” continued the keeper.

The South Africa international, who is eager to help Wits win their second PSL title, stressed the importance of securing a win against Chippa United on Friday.

"Mamelodi Sundowns have three games in hand, while (Kaizer) Chiefs and Pirates have played their matches,” he continued.

“So, the mission is to pull away from the teams that are challenging for the league title and our focus is now on the game against Chippa (United). It will be important to get a win at home ahead of the Christmas break,” he added.

The match between Wits and Baroka was stopped for five minutes with Keet's team-mate Thulani Hlatshwayo receiving treatment after sustaining a head injury.

“Tyson (Thulani Hlatshwayo) is okay. He is fine. It's just a swollen eye and we will see him tomorrow in training,” he concluded.

Wits will host Chippa United at the Bidvest Stadium as they look to stretch their lead to 30 points.