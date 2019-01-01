Darren Keet: Bafana Bafana goalkeeper joins Belgian side OH Leuven

The 29-year-old has found a new home in Belgium following his departure from the Students at the end of June

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet has joined Belgian outfit OH Leuven.

Keet decided against renewing his contract with at the end of last season.

While there were reports of him possibly moving to , and , Keet opted for a move back to Europe.

The lanky shot-stopper would hope to continue where he left off in 2016 when he left for .

Keet spent five seasons in the Belgian top-flight with KV Kortjijk, but Wits brought him back to help them win silverware.

And they did in 2017 when they lifted two major trophies - the league and Telkom Knockout Cup - under the tutelage of Gavin Hunt.

Goal spoke to Keet's agent Vasili Barbis a few weeks ago, and he was adamant the goalkeeper would be plying his trade in Europe in the upcoming season.

The only disappoint for Keet would be that he will be playing in a lower division compared to what he got used to between 2011 and 2016.

OH Leuven is campaigning in the Proximus League; the same division which Percy Tau campaigned in last season.

However, OH Leuven, who are under the ownership of , willl be pushing for promotion to the top-flight, and Keet will be expected to use his experience in helping the team achieve this dream.

Keet leaves South Africa as one of Bafana Bafana regulars having been part of Stuart Baxter's team for the 2019 tournament which was staged in earlier this month.