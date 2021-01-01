Danny Jordaan please follow him - Twitter reacts to ex-Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki's sacking
Molefi Ntseki was fired as South Africa coach on Tuesday and the development sparked reaction on Twitter.
There was largely a consensus on social media that it was the right decision to sack Ntseki although some felt the Safa chiefs should have followed the coach through the exit door.
Will I replace Molefi Ntseki at Bafana Bafana?— Steve NOT Komphela (@BigWordKomphela) March 31, 2021
Look Rob, the cheese can entice but a mouse seeing other mice disappear gets curious. One mouse is an error, 2 is a coincidence, 3 is deliberate. But too many mice means a hungry cat is nearby.
I hope you understand@robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/0vq1GfzLZs
His thoughts on Bafana Bafana after Molefi Ntseki— Cole 🇿🇦 (@ThisIsColbert) March 31, 2021
Junior Khanye: pic.twitter.com/jcU3c0Biy9
Junior Khanye warned you about this Molefi Ntseki guy. Y’all don’t wanna listen...look now! pic.twitter.com/vHlAzqEG8i— TwittaNerd™ (@LindoMyeni) March 31, 2021
Molefi Ntseki will be employed soon, a certain coach, i will not name , will be fired as His team will be in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/mT4g6QqzQj— Colman Photo (@PhotoColman) March 31, 2021
This guy just killed me when he said Chiefs must act quickly and take Molefi Ntseki, and Gavin Hunt must go to Bafana ASAP for WC qualifiers Flipping hell, what's he thinking mara, sitting on top of the devil's fork?— Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) March 31, 2021
The friends that we keep
Is Mohale replacing Molefi Ntseki as the head coach?— Malome TT (@TT_Kgopa) March 31, 2021
If not, why for the trending mara? pic.twitter.com/CJz0y03YgX
This whole drama with Molefi Ntseki and Danny Jordan is just another example of how NOTHING WORKS in this country...— A Black Woman 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) March 31, 2021
Like zilch!
What's the point of firing the coach if the next coach is still gonna use Thulani Hlatswayo as our national team captain? somehow I feel like Molefi Ntseki was not the problem.— (@vigorous____) March 31, 2021
Finally that plumber Molefi Ntseki is gone...good riddence to bad rubbish...— Lunah Tuc (@YOLO_4_real) March 31, 2021
Danny Jordan please follow him madala. You are useless too pic.twitter.com/aimemWKSGE
Guys we last qualified for FIFA World Cup in 2002 and after so many years we are still building? Molefi Ntseki is gone, who is next? While the same people at the top are unshaken and unbothered.— Jobe Alexander ™ (@AlexSithole) March 31, 2021
Debate over Bafana's next coach is misplaced & repetitive to a level of insanity. The Big Question is, Why was SAFA Prez Danny Jordaan not at the media briefing to expel Coach Molefi Ntseki. His Vision 2022 is not about Bafana coach. Country deserve Answers. pic.twitter.com/bHGsDLS8RP— MorioMoriano (@MorioMoriano) March 31, 2021
I remember years ago when the apartheid government asked Nelson Mandela to plead and he said "The government is the one who should be in the dock"— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 31, 2021
What I'm trying to say is that it's Danny Jordan and Mzwandile Maforvane who should step aside, not Molefi Ntseki!
Getting a high salary and perks was Molefi Ntseki’s first mission. Qualifying for Afcon was only a side mission so mission accomplished. At least Molefi Ntseki is Going To Focus On His Job Now Fully As OMO Ambassador.— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 31, 2021
Firing Molefi Ntseki wouldn't do much.— Cellular ZA (@Cellular__ZA) March 31, 2021
Here's the real problem pic.twitter.com/gReRLVUCr7
This Danny is disrespecting South Africans and start acting like Jamnandas. He hired unknown coach Molefi Ntseki without even PSL experience now when he fire the coach he doesn't even attend a media briefing pic.twitter.com/YDwtLOW5wI— KETSO (@KETSO_4LIFE) March 31, 2021
Danny Jordan didn't even bother to attend the press conference to announce the removal of Molefi Ntseki but he was always next to Motsepe supporting him, clearly he doesn't wanna be associated with losing. pic.twitter.com/4MClafC7gk— Kamo Marven (@kamo_marven) March 31, 2021
I understand the removing Molefi Ntseki but is this man on this picture the owner of SAFA?? pic.twitter.com/kBF7HbCKbt— Kamo Marven (@kamo_marven) March 31, 2021
Molefi ntseki was supposed to be fired after this one pic.twitter.com/LFY03xGPCB— #StayHome (@Kenayweh1) March 31, 2021
Molefi Ntseki is fired ooh yes now Bafana Bafana will win the next AFCON and win the World Cup.— Vusi Ntimane (@Vusi_BlueBae) March 31, 2021
Kwa Gogo eUmlazi nisazo'dliwa tot tot until you fix development and bring back proper school football. pic.twitter.com/L9jV6HwX2O
SAFA should save us from themselves by firing themselves. We didn’t deserve Molefi Ntseki in the first place, now we are a laughing stock worldwide. They say the country with best facilities but still fail to deliver.— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 31, 2021
Removing Molefi Ntseki doesnt resolve the problem at all, here is the problem pic.twitter.com/TlMgxKOl7K— Bongi (@BlackSir_SA) March 31, 2021
Going to miss seeing coach molefi Ntseki rocking his shirts and pretending to be coach pic.twitter.com/KSqgIoqnBI— Maestro (@GreatMaestrojoy) March 31, 2021
I'm not comparing Pitso Mosimane with Molefi Ntseki what I'm trying to say is firing Molefi Ntseki won't change anything Bafana Bafana's woe is deeper than coaches they have to start to roots first .Yekani ukuphapha!!!!!!— Mpolokeng (@MpolokengMohafa) March 31, 2021