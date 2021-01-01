Danny Jordaan please follow him - Twitter reacts to ex-Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki's sacking

It was widely expected that the former Bafana Bafana coach would be removed from his position after failure to qualify for Afcon

Molefi Ntseki was fired as South Africa coach on Tuesday and the development sparked reaction on Twitter.

There was largely a consensus on social media that it was the right decision to sack Ntseki although some felt the Safa chiefs should have followed the coach through the exit door.

Will I replace Molefi Ntseki at Bafana Bafana?



Look Rob, the cheese can entice but a mouse seeing other mice disappear gets curious. One mouse is an error, 2 is a coincidence, 3 is deliberate. But too many mice means a hungry cat is nearby.



I hope you understand@robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/0vq1GfzLZs — Steve NOT Komphela (@BigWordKomphela) March 31, 2021

His thoughts on Bafana Bafana after Molefi Ntseki



Junior Khanye: pic.twitter.com/jcU3c0Biy9 — Cole 🇿🇦 (@ThisIsColbert) March 31, 2021

Junior Khanye warned you about this Molefi Ntseki guy. Y’all don’t wanna listen...look now! pic.twitter.com/vHlAzqEG8i — TwittaNerd™ (@LindoMyeni) March 31, 2021

Molefi Ntseki will be employed soon, a certain coach, i will not name , will be fired as His team will be in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/mT4g6QqzQj — Colman Photo (@PhotoColman) March 31, 2021

This guy just killed me when he said Chiefs must act quickly and take Molefi Ntseki, and Gavin Hunt must go to Bafana ASAP for WC qualifiers Flipping hell, what's he thinking mara, sitting on top of the devil's fork?

The friends that we keep — Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) March 31, 2021

Is Mohale replacing Molefi Ntseki as the head coach?



If not, why for the trending mara? pic.twitter.com/CJz0y03YgX — Malome TT (@TT_Kgopa) March 31, 2021

This whole drama with Molefi Ntseki and Danny Jordan is just another example of how NOTHING WORKS in this country...



Like zilch! — A Black Woman 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) March 31, 2021

What's the point of firing the coach if the next coach is still gonna use Thulani Hlatswayo as our national team captain? somehow I feel like Molefi Ntseki was not the problem. — (@vigorous____) March 31, 2021

Finally that plumber Molefi Ntseki is gone...good riddence to bad rubbish...



Danny Jordan please follow him madala. You are useless too pic.twitter.com/aimemWKSGE — Lunah Tuc (@YOLO_4_real) March 31, 2021

Guys we last qualified for FIFA World Cup in 2002 and after so many years we are still building? Molefi Ntseki is gone, who is next? While the same people at the top are unshaken and unbothered. — Jobe Alexander ™ (@AlexSithole) March 31, 2021

Debate over Bafana's next coach is misplaced & repetitive to a level of insanity. The Big Question is, Why was SAFA Prez Danny Jordaan not at the media briefing to expel Coach Molefi Ntseki. His Vision 2022 is not about Bafana coach. Country deserve Answers. pic.twitter.com/bHGsDLS8RP — MorioMoriano (@MorioMoriano) March 31, 2021

I remember years ago when the apartheid government asked Nelson Mandela to plead and he said "The government is the one who should be in the dock"



What I'm trying to say is that it's Danny Jordan and Mzwandile Maforvane who should step aside, not Molefi Ntseki! — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 31, 2021

Getting a high salary and perks was Molefi Ntseki’s first mission. Qualifying for Afcon was only a side mission so mission accomplished. At least Molefi Ntseki is Going To Focus On His Job Now Fully As OMO Ambassador. — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 31, 2021

Firing Molefi Ntseki wouldn't do much.

Here's the real problem pic.twitter.com/gReRLVUCr7 — Cellular ZA (@Cellular__ZA) March 31, 2021

This Danny is disrespecting South Africans and start acting like Jamnandas. He hired unknown coach Molefi Ntseki without even PSL experience now when he fire the coach he doesn't even attend a media briefing pic.twitter.com/YDwtLOW5wI — KETSO (@KETSO_4LIFE) March 31, 2021

Danny Jordan didn't even bother to attend the press conference to announce the removal of Molefi Ntseki but he was always next to Motsepe supporting him, clearly he doesn't wanna be associated with losing. pic.twitter.com/4MClafC7gk — Kamo Marven (@kamo_marven) March 31, 2021

I understand the removing Molefi Ntseki but is this man on this picture the owner of SAFA?? pic.twitter.com/kBF7HbCKbt — Kamo Marven (@kamo_marven) March 31, 2021

Molefi ntseki was supposed to be fired after this one pic.twitter.com/LFY03xGPCB — #StayHome (@Kenayweh1) March 31, 2021

Molefi Ntseki is fired ooh yes now Bafana Bafana will win the next AFCON and win the World Cup.



Kwa Gogo eUmlazi nisazo'dliwa tot tot until you fix development and bring back proper school football. pic.twitter.com/L9jV6HwX2O — Vusi Ntimane (@Vusi_BlueBae) March 31, 2021

SAFA should save us from themselves by firing themselves. We didn’t deserve Molefi Ntseki in the first place, now we are a laughing stock worldwide. They say the country with best facilities but still fail to deliver. — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 31, 2021

Removing Molefi Ntseki doesnt resolve the problem at all, here is the problem pic.twitter.com/TlMgxKOl7K — Bongi (@BlackSir_SA) March 31, 2021

Going to miss seeing coach molefi Ntseki rocking his shirts and pretending to be coach pic.twitter.com/KSqgIoqnBI — Maestro (@GreatMaestrojoy) March 31, 2021