South Africa

Danny Jordaan please follow him - Twitter reacts to ex-Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki's sacking

Michael Madyira
@MG_Madyira
Molefi Ntseki, Bafana Bafana coach, October 2020
Backpagepix
It was widely expected that the former Bafana Bafana coach would be removed from his position after failure to qualify for Afcon

Molefi Ntseki was fired as South Africa coach on Tuesday and the development sparked reaction on Twitter.

There was largely a consensus on social media that it was the right decision to sack Ntseki although some felt the Safa chiefs should have followed the coach through the exit door.

