Former Bafana midfielder Sipho Ndzuzo believes Safa has failed and Danny Jordaan should resign after the U23 side failed to qualify for Afcon.

WHAT HAPPENED: The South Africa U23 side was eliminated by Congo Brazzaville from the race for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

In the aftermath of that, the former midfielder could not stomach what happened and went on to fault the Federation for the disappointing result.

Ndzuzo further suggested Vision 2030 has failed and a national disaster in South African football should be declared with immediate effect.

WHAT HE SAID: "The U23 football team was eliminated by Congo and won’t participate in the upcoming Afcon and therefore they won’t go to the Olympic Games," Ndzuzo stated.

"The vision 2030 of Safa has already failed because its [key] deliverables were to qualify for Afcon and [the] Olympics.

"Heads must roll, Danny Jordaan and his [National Executive Council] must step down. We need to declare a state of disaster in South African Football. Dissolve the whole structure of football.

"Start afresh, put up a temporal structure to take us to a new NEC structure that will have representation of all football stakeholders.

"We are still in 2023 but we have already failed for vision 2030. Danny Jordaan needs to go and retire from football. He is tired and old."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the disappointment by the U23 team, Bafana made the nation proud by qualifying for the 2023 Afcon after defeating Liberia 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

It was a satisfying night for Mzansi, considering the fact that the team had missed out on the 2021 Afcon held in Cameroon and the Qatar Fifa World Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Coach Hugo Broos must now ensure Bafana are strong enough to compete with the best in Ivory Coast.