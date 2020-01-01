Daniels: SuperSport United terminate former Mamelodi Sundowns defender's contract

The veteran defender leaves Matsatsantsa after spending six full seasons at the club

SuperSport United have confirmed that they have mutually agreed to part ways with defender Clayton Daniels “with immediate effect.”

The 36-year-old former centre-back has seven months left on his Matsatsantsa contract but “couldn’t agree on a new contract length” with the club, leading to his departure.

After being involved in a car accident recently, Daniels missed SuperSport’s last two Premier Soccer League ( ) games as well as one Cup game, having made five appearances across all competitions this season.

“Clayton has been a great player and a warrior for our club helping us win all three domestic Cups and compete in many Cup finals including the Caf Confederation Cup,” SuperSport United chief executive officer Stanley Matthews told the club website.

“We understand his desire to play regularly, but as a club we have to also have an eye for the future and like Clayton was given a chance at a young age, we have players like Luke Fleurs and Thatayaone Dithlokwe who need to have regular game time. So we have agreed to release Clayton with immediate effect and wish him well in his future both on and off the field.”

In recent games, coach Kaitano Tembo has been playing Fleurs and Grant Kekana as twin centre-backs after the partnership of Daniels and Bongani Khumalo attracted criticism.

Daniels who is in his 13th PSL season is now a free agent and can join a club of his choice anytime as he insists that he still has two more years to play.

“I feel I have two good years left in me so I don’t want to spend those years watching others play, but that doesn’t change the amazing time I have had at the club and how they have been good to me and trusted me with the captaincy in 2014,” said Daniels.

“So I wish all my SuperSport family the best and no one can take away the history we made together, it’s part of football and now I will be looking forward to finding a new club to finish my career.”

Clubs like , Black , and his former club Bloemfontein who have shipped more league goals this season, might consider turning to the former Bafana Bafana man for solutions at the back.