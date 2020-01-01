Daniels and Nhlapo to sign new SuperSport United deals - Tembo

The two senior players have their futures secured at the club although they are yet to put pen to paper

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has confirmed the club will extend the contracts of Clayton Daniels and Siyabonga Nhlapo.

While Daniels is in the twilight of his career, Tembo feels he still has a big role to play, especially to the younger players at the club.

The 35-year-old defender has been with Matsatsantsa for six seasons, and Tembo values his experience and contribution to the club.

More teams

"Clayton has been a warrior for the club. He's got an option and we are exercising it. The same applies to Siya [Siyabonga Nhlapo] as well, because they still have a huge role to play in the team," Tembo told the Football Journalists Association.

"We've got young players like Luke Fleurs, who's only 19, and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who is Botswana national team captain and is only 22."

"So, you can see we've got young players who have already been playing, but at the same time, you need to have a strong backbone, in order to guide those youngsters.

"Clayton plays a huge role, and we feel that we still need him because he can still play as well," added Tembo.

Since his arrival at the Tshwane giants, Daniels has played 184 matches across all competitions.

He has also scored a few important goals for the club during that period - 14 to be exact despite being a defender.

Daniels was instrumental as Matsatsantsa reached the final of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2017.

He was equally impressive in the four major trophies SuperSport United won over the past four seasons.

Nhlapo, on the other hand, arrived from in 2017 and has proven to be an asset to the club over the last three years.

Article continues below

His contract with Matsatsantsa expired on June 30 but the club decided to offer him a short term deal until the end of the season while discussing his long-term deal at the club.

It's unclear, at this stage, how long both Daniels and Nhlapo will sign for.

Tembo is also expected to sign a few more players to bolster the squad after losing Dean Furman in midfield.