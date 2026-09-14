Daniel Maldini’s agent: "He was careless, but there are stupid things and then there are stupid things. They always try to make the headline about him"

Cagliari Calcio said in a statement: "player Daniel Maldini, following reports that emerged in the media over the past few hours, has undergone toxicology tests. All the tests carried out came back negative." The rossoblu club added that the player will rejoin the group as normal this afternoon when training resumes ahead of the team’s upcoming fixtures. The forward was involved in a road accident in Milan at dawn on Sunday while driving his car and tested positive on a breathalyser, with Maldini having his driving licence withdrawn. He suffered minor injuries and returned home after being examined at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan.





Speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio, Daniel Maldini’s agent defended his client against the accusations: "No one doubts that he made a mistake, but there’s bullsh*t and bullsh*t. We need to be careful about what is written and the headlines that are made. There needs to be more care and respect. People always look for the story with the biggest media impact to put him in difficulty. Daniel is one of the few real talents we have."