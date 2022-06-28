Daniel-Kofi Kyereh: SC Freiburg unveil Ghana midfielder from FC St. Pauli

The 26-year-old Black Star has secured a top-flight move after his exploits in the lower division which saw him score 12 goals

Bundesliga side SC Freiburg have sealed the signing of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh from FC St. Pauli ahead of the new campaign.

The 26-year-old Ghana international, who scored 12 goals last season and chipped in with 10 assists, will start training with the team in the coming week though both parties agreed not to disclose further details of the transfer.

“SC Freiburg have added a signing in the form of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh,” Freiburg confirmed on their official website. “The 26-year-old joins from FC St. Pauli and will start training in the coming week.

“Daniel-Kofi Kyereh was, with 12 goals and 10 assists, one of the most effective attacking midfielders in the Bundesliga 2 last season. For the Millerntor club and, before joining them, SV Wehen Wiesbaden, he has scored and set up 27 goals each in 91 second-division appearances.

“Kyereh has both German and Ghanaian citizenship, and has won 12 caps for the Black Stars so far.”

The statement concluded: “Both clubs have agreed not to disclose further details of the transfer.”

On signing the deal Kyereh said: “I’m impressed by the way Freiburg play, the way they have developed, and the club as a whole.

“That’s why I was completely convinced in my decision to come here and be part of this team – I’m really excited for the coming season in both the Bundesliga and the Europa League.”

Meanwhile, Freiburg CEO Jochen Saier revealed they targeted the Ghanaian because he has an exceptional amount of creativity on the ball.

“Kofi has an exceptional amount of creativity on the ball, reads the game well, and is very determined,” explained Saier. “These qualities will do a lot to help us and our game.

“He’s a player who has developed step by step over the last few years and has consistently reached higher and higher levels. Kofi still has potential and can make his game even more complete – we’ll work together to help him achieve that.”

Last season, Freiburg finished the top-flight in sixth position with 55 points from 34 matches and they will feature in the Europa League in the next campaign.

Kyereh started his career in Germany with Wehen Wiesbaden in June 2018, a club he helped to secure promotion to the 2. Bundesliga with a goal in a 3-1 victory against Ingolstadt in a relegation match in May 2019.

On the international scene, he debuted for Ghana’s Black Stars in a 1-0 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification win over Ethiopia on September 3, 2021.