Daniel Francis: Bayern Munich sign ex-Nigeria U17 star from FC Hearts Abuja

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of former Nigeria U17 star Daniel Francis from FC Hearts Abuja.

The 18-year-old midfielder penned a three-year contract with the Bavarians, although the transfer fee involved was not disclosed.

However, he has been loaned to Austrian Bundesliga outfit Austria Klagenfurt for the 2022-23 campaign.

“FC Bayern have signed 18-year-old Nigerian Daniel Francis. The midfielder has joined from FC Hearts Abuja on a contract until 2025 and will spend the 2022/23 season on loan at Austrian Bundesliga side Austria Klagenfurt. Francis earned himself a professional contract through FC Bayern's World Squad project,” a statement from the club read.

Francis was part of the 2022 FC Bayern World Squad project – where 24 youngsters across the world were handed a chance to prove their worth.

There, the midfielder who was named captain excelled at the camp in Rio de Janeiro and Munich as well as during the friendlies played – impressing Bayern Munich legends Klaus Augenthaler and Ze Roberto.

Director of FC Bayern Campus Jochen Sauer is pleased to have the former Golden Eaglet join the Allianz Arena giants while hoping he gets valuable experience during his loan spell at Worthersee Stadion.

"Daniel came to the fore during his time in the FC Bayern World Squad and really stood out in the friendly matches,” he told the club website.

“He attracted interest from other clubs, so we're pleased to have signed him and that he'll now be able to gain match experience at Austria Klagenfurt."

Meanwhile, Klagenfurt Sporting Director Matthias Imhof expressed his delight in having the Nigerian represent his club this term.

"With Daniel, we have a highly talented guy who behaves very cleverly on the pitch despite his young age,” he said.

“He is robust, technically strong and has a good pace. I am convinced that he can take the next step in his career at Austria and be a surprise this season.”

Francis represented Nigeria during the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup. There, he played in just one game – coming in as a substitute for Ibrahim Said as a 92nd-minute substitute in the 4-2 triumph over Hungary inside Estadio Olimpico.