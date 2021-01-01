Dani Alves admits to Man City transfer regret after snubbing switch in 2017

The legendary Brazilian defender passed up the chance to be reunited with ex-Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola when heading to PSG

Dani Alves has achieved plenty in a distinguished career at the very top of the game, but the legendary Brazilian defender admits that he regrets passing up the chance to join Manchester City in 2017.

One of the finest full-backs to ever play the game was preparing to sever ties with Juventus at that stage, after just one season in Turin, and had various options to consider as he plotted another move.

A reunion with ex-Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola in England was mooted, but Alves took the decision to head for France as he linked up with fellow countryman Neymar in a memorable summer for those at Parc des Princes.

What has been said?

Alves, the most decorated player of all-time, collected six trophies across two enjoyable seasons with PSG, but concedes that he would have ended up in Manchester if he could turn the clock back.

He told SporTV: "I regret not going to Manchester City [in 2017] to work with Guardiola again."

Alves, who is now back in his homeland with Sao Paulo, added: "When you are with people like him [Guardiola], who always finds a way out, it adds a lot to you. My regret was not having gone to work with him again.

"But not for PSG, because the story that I lived at PSG was incredible."

Who did City sign instead?

The summer of 2017 proved to be a busy one for Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Having ended his first season in English football empty-handed, the Catalan set about reinforcing his ranks with an elaborate spending spree.

Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo were all snapped up, while Kyle Walker was also prised away from Tottenham in a £50 million ($71m) deal.

He ended up filling the right-back berth that Alves could have occupied, with the Blues moving in a different direction with an England international that is now looking to help them land a first Champions League crown.

