Farook Kadodia is unhappy with the rescheduling of Maritzburg United's league game against Mamelodi Sundowns that might give rivals an advantage.

Downs to host Maritzburg on Tuesday

Team of Choice unhappy with the arrangement

Fellow relegation candidates could benefit

WHAT HAPPENED: Masandawana will play the relegation-threatened Maritzburg on Tuesday, May 16, while the rest of the teams will conclude their Premier Soccer League campaigns four days later.

The game was brought forward because the Brazilians will host Wydad Casablanca in the second leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final that weekend.

WHY IS IT DANGEROUS FOR MARITZBURG? Suppose the bottom-placed Team of Choice win this weekend against Stellenbosch, they will have a chance of staying in the top tier, depending on the outcome of the teams above them.

Playing early means other relegation candidates will be aware of what they need to do in their final game to avoid relegation.

WHAT HAVE MARITZBURG SAID: The club insist they have written to the league managers to consider pushing their match forward but their wish has not been granted.

"We will fight to the end. We have had so many obstacles about various things that we have, but we have to deal with that. Like the date against Sundowns, because they have put it on Tuesday, 16 May, four days before all the other teams fighting for relegation will be playing," Maritzburg chairman Kadodia told iDiski Times.

"You have to have all the teams fighting for relegation playing on the same day. I am not fine with that because how can we be playing four days before? Look, I only hope that we beat Stellenbosch FC [at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday at 15:00] because if we don’t beat Stellenbosch then we are out [relegated], there is nothing for us.

"But if we beat Stellenbosch, you can’t play four days before the other teams because that is very dangerous.

"I have written to the league but they said the dates were set for a long time, but Sundowns wants to play in the afternoon [on Tuesday] for the crowd to come and lift the trophy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maritzburg have won just six matches this season from the 28 played, drawing eight and losing the remainder. As a result, they have 26 matches, three less than Marumo Gallants and Chippa United, who are placed in the 14th and 15th positions, respectively.

Gallants, who are in the Caf Confederation Cup semis, have played a game more as opposed to the other two teams.

WHAT NEXT: Maritzburg are desperate to win against Stellies this weekend before they meet Downs on Tuesday.