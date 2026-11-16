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A press report on Monday said that Barcelona's third kit for the 2027-2028 season has been revealed.

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The season isn't over yet, but as "Mundo Deportivo" report, the brands that supply sports teams have already begun working on the next one.

Nike and FC Barcelona are a case in point. The first images of the third kit the Blaugrana will wear during the 2027-2028 season, designed by the American multinational, have already surfaced.

The X account memorabilia1899, which specialises in team shirt content, revealed the strip Barcelona will wear next season.

Black, with a striking design of flames and sparks, it draws its inspiration from one of Catalonia's most famous cultural traditions: the "Correfoc", or fire run.

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The origins of this tradition date back to the twelfth century, when it symbolised the struggle between good and evil. The modern version stems from Barcelona's "La Mercè" festival in 1978, when a group of cultural activists and members of the public took part in a dance of devils and dragons, roaming the streets amid fire and gunpowder.

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These days, participants wear devil costumes and run through the city's streets and squares carrying forks fitted with fireworks, releasing a barrage of sparks.

Barcelona have gone black before. They wore a black third kit in the 2020-2021 season, when Japanese brand Rakuten was the main sponsor.

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That shirt was entirely black, with gold trim on the sleeves, collar and club crest.

The nightmare of the international break worries Barcelona

The international break has arrived, and Hansi Flick has every reason to feel uneasy. It isn't only about injuries. There are also decisions that are hard to fathom, such as the stance of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

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Sport report that a daunting fixture list awaits Barcelona until the end of the year, especially at the Spotify Camp Nou, where Villarreal, Atlético Madrid and Manchester City all come visiting, among other opponents.

The German coach knows all too well the problems international breaks pile onto his plans.

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Luis de la Fuente needed changes to revitalise his side at half-time in the Spain-England match, and he found them by bringing on Pedri and Fermín. Yet it raised eyebrows that a player as important as Pau Cubarsí stayed in the dressing room.

This was clearly no tactical call. The Spain head coach himself explained afterwards that the Barcelona defender had felt muscular discomfort.

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Cubarsí is set to undergo medical tests today, Monday, in Barcelona, overseen by the Catalan club's medical staff, to establish whether he really is injured and, if so, how serious it is.

He remains a key, indispensable man for Flick. He is also the only defender, alongside Gerard Martín, yet to pick up an injury.

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Another player facing medical tests today, Monday, after returning to Barcelona, is Frenkie de Jong.

After hours of uncertainty, the Netherlands opted to release the Barcelona midfielder from their squad so the club's medical staff can examine him, with the player suffering some back pain.