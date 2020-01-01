Dame N'Doye scores as Copenhagen hold Celtic in Europa League

The 34-year-old found the back of the net to help Stale Solbakken’s men avoid defeat in front of their own fans at Telia Parken

Dame N'Doye scored the equalising goal in Copenhagen’s 1-1 draw with in the first leg Round of 32 of their game on Thursday.

The international was handed his second appearance in the competition this season and made the most of the opportunity, scoring his 10th goal of the season.

Copenhagen started the game on the back foot allowing the Scottish side opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Odsonne Edouard.

N'Doye, however, rescued Stale Solbakken’s men from defeat with his strike in the 52nd minute after a sumptuous pass from Rasmus Falk.

The 34-year-old, who featured for the duration of the game, will hope to continue his goalscoring form in the reverse fixture on February 27.