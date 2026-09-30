As Sport Bild report, this has apparently prompted Olise to make more of an effort to present the club in a better light with the media and at marketing or sponsor appointments.

Since arriving in Munich two years ago, Olise has picked up the reputation and nickname of "Mister Nonchalant". At the title celebrations, he stayed firmly in the background, even played chess on his phone and made it clear he had switched off. His post-match interviews with journalists also regularly veer into farce because of how terse he is, most recently after the 5-0 win in the Champions League against Bodö/Glimt. There was also a questionable exit during the team presentation in the summer, when he walked away in the middle of a challenge with two team-mates that was meant to raise money for a good cause.

To avoid any potential damage to the image of both club and player, Bayern's hierarchy are said to have sat down with adviser Glen Tweneboah in Munich to understand why Olise behaves so bizarrely in public. That conversation is said to have left the Bayern bosses in a positive mood, not least because the player himself reportedly acts completely differently behind the scenes within the squad.

Michael Olise is said to literally have "fear" of strangers

Team-mates have also reportedly noticed Olise's behaviour in public and, according to Sport Bild, see a deeper issue with the Frenchman when it comes to "letting strangers get close to him". Internally, there is even said to be talk "of a kind of fear" that Olise has of unfamiliar people and which comes out through these bizarre appearances. Ultimately, Olise does not want to come across as arrogant or show any "superstar behaviour".

Following the club's talks with the 24-year-old over his public appearances, more discussions with the Frenchman are planned. The focus will then turn to a new contract that Olise is expected to sign at Bayern Munich. However, the negotiations are likely to be difficult.

So far, the player's camp around adviser Tweneboah have reportedly shown no sign of wanting to extend the deal, which currently runs until 2029. Bayern, meanwhile, are said to be trying to tempt him with a new contract until 2032, which would move Olise into the top-earner bracket if he signs next summer.

If he stays for the long term, Olise, like Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, could reportedly earn up to €25 million a year. His current annual salary is said to be €14 million. According to the report, Bayern want a quick decision from Olise, who would otherwise spend another season outside the club's top earners.

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Bayern Munich want to make Michael Olise a top earner

However, Olise's camp are said to want a contract only if it includes a guaranteed release clause. Olise had already secured such a clause at former club Crystal Palace, which Bayern Munich ultimately activated in the summer of 2024 for €53 million. His current deal does not contain one, though, despite international rumours in the recent past, as sporting director Max Eberl confirmed, among others.

No one knows how high the fixed transfer fee Olise's camp are said to want would be. But anything beyond the €200 million mark does not seem unrealistic.

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Olise exit at Bayern Munich: will Florian Wirtz become an issue again?

Real Madrid and Liverpool in particular are still considered highly interested. If Olise really were to join a new club, Florian Wirtz could once again become an issue in Munich, Sport Bild speculate. The outstanding German player is still finding things somewhat difficult in Liverpool after his €125 million move and had already been a major target for Bayern Munich before his departure for Liverpool.

A final decision in the Olise case still appears some way off. In September, though, Eberl had already pointed to the likely timeline. "We should know by next summer whether there is a tendency from his side towards an extension or not," he told Sport Bild.



