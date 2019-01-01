Dalot out to make Man Utd right-back spot his own amid reports of £50m Wan-Bissaka bid

The 20-year-old expects his second season at Old Trafford to be more productive than his first as he looks to seal his place in the starting XI

Diogo Dalot says he is determined to become 's first-choice right-back despite the club's pursuit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 20-year-old full-back joined the Red Devils from last summer and went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions in his debut season as he played backup to Ashley Young.

United are looking to invest in the squad ahead of the next campaign after finishing sixth in the Premier League and crashing out of the at the quarter-final stage.

While Young has been handed a new contract that runs until the end of next season, United have also been heavily linked with star Wan-Bissaka and are said to be lining up another bid for him worth around £50 million ($63m).

Despite the anticipated increase in competition for his place, however, Dalot is confident he can impress manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough to make it his own.

"At the end of the season, the results were not what we wanted," Dalot told United's official website. "But I can say it was a big season for me.

”Playing 23 games, and I only started playing properly and had my fitness in December, so it has been very good for me to have the opportunity to play in some different positions.

“I want to make my statement in the team and play as much as I can at right-back because I think it's my best position. I just need to prove that to the manager with my work.”

He added: “I know that some people thought I might come here and not play as much as I have this season. Some people thought I would play more.

”We all have different opinions but, overall, I think it was a very good season to settle in, start to know the club, know the league, know the atmosphere and now there is no excuse for next season.

“I just need to push on. My goal is to make right-back my own.”

United have already made one signing this summer, having confirmed the arrival of Daniel James from Swansea last week, while Antonio and Ander Herrera have been released.

Meanwhile, and are still pursuing Paul Pogba while Romelu Lukaku is reportedly edging towards .