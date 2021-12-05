Daka makes full Premier League debut against Aston Villa

Patson Daka made his full Premier League debut against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Daka's last five league appearances have been as a substitute and Sunday's decision saw him displace the club's top scorer Jamie Vardy to the bench.

The 23-year-old started alongside Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman upfront as the Foxes look to extend their unbeaten away run to five matches.

Brendan Rodgers' decision to switch his frontline turned out to be productive in the opening 15 minutes with Daka assisting Barnes to open the scoring for the visitors at Villa Park.

Article continues below

The lead, however, did not last long as Ezri Konsa scored the equaliser for Steven Gerrard's side in the 17th minute.

Daka has only contributed a goal and an assist since his permanent move to the King Power Stadium in June, his debut goal came in a 4-2 defeat of Manchester United in October.

More to follow...