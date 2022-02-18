Daka: Leicester City needed a lift after tough week in Randers FC victory

Leicester City striker Patson Daka has admitted the team needed redemption from their past disappointing outings after beating Randers FC 4-1 in a Uefa Europa Conference League knockout round play-off first leg at King Power Stadium.

It was Nigeria’s defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who opened the scoring for the Foxes in the 23rd minute but the Danish side levelled matters a minute before half-time courtesy of Vito Hammershoy-Mistrati.

However, an improved second-half display saw Leicester score through Harvey Barnes, Zambia international Daka, and academy graduate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to silence the visitors.

With Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho starting from the bench, Daka was handed the striking role alongside another Nigerian player Ademola Lookman.

“I think we all needed this, we as a team, the fans – we all needed this,” Daka said after the game as quoted by the Leicester City website.

“We have had tough weeks, and we needed something to give us more confidence and redemption. Tonight was really important for us to get a positive result.

“We created so many chances, but at the same time, we have to give credit to the [Randers] goalkeeper. He was brilliant, he made some really good saves.

“We created chances, which was very important – a positive for us because we knew we just had to keep calm and try to utilise the chances. We know the goals are going to come, we just have to keep calm and create the chances.

“We knew that it was going to be difficult, but also we knew that we had to respond quickly in the second half, which we did very well. It gave us more direction to the second half.”

The Chipolopolo star, who joined Leicester from Red Bull Salzburg at the start of the season, has now scored nine goals in all competitions for the Foxes and six of those have come in Europe.

“It’s always good to be on the scoresheet, but because of the team effort, we had great movement and great combinations. I was just happy to be in the right place at the right time. I was scared I was offside, but thankfully it was given,” Daka continued.

“He (Youri Tielemans) really had great, quick feet and I was just hoping that if the goalkeeper saves it, he’d force it to my direction, which happened, and I was glad that I scored.

Article continues below

“We were really good with the ball tonight – great one-on-ones on the wings, and we were creating chances. I think we frustrated them by keeping the ball, which was really important for us tonight. Thankfully, we got the positive result.”

Daka and Leicester will shift their focus to Premier League action when they travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday before they head for the return leg fixture against Randers at AutoC Park Randers on Thursday.