Daine Klate: South Africa's ultimate professional and football legend

Goal pays tribute to Daine Klate, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest South African players of the PSL era, following his retirement from football

On Tuesday, former , SuperSport United and winger Daine Klate announced his retirement from professional football.

Klate decided to hang up his boots whilst on the books of , who announced a day later the 34-year-old would coach their MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team going forward.

CLUB CAREER

Born in Port Elizabeth, Klate began his career at a very young age, playing for Glenville in Port Elizabeth until he was 15 years old.

He then moved to Gauteng to join the Transnet School of Excellence; an established football academy which produced the likes of Steven Pienaar and the late Jeffrey Ntuka, among others.

In 2002, Klate joined the SuperSport United- academy before being promoted to the first team two years later.

After six successful years with Matsatsantsa, Klate joined Orlando Pirates as one of their marquee signings in 2010.

Klate spent four-and-a-half seasons at Pirates before being loaned out to SuperSport United for the final six months of his contract.

Upon the expiry of his loan deal, Klate was released by Pirates, but Bidvest Wits made him an offer he couldn't turn down.

In July 2018, Klate was part of the 15 new signings which were paraded by Chippa United.

NATIONAL TEAM

Klate made his Bafana Bafana debut as a 20-year-old in the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal clash against on 16 July 2005.

He went on to win 12 more caps with the national team under different managers.

Klate scored just once for in 13 international matches - goal against Malawi in an international friendly in 2008 - and perhaps his biggest regret would be the number of Bafana caps he won during his illustrious career.

At times, Klate's exclusion from the national team was questioned by many, as he considered one of the most consistent players in the .

Despite being the most decorated player in the history of South African football since the inception of the PSL in 1996, Klate still couldn't get an opportunity to play abroad.

However, he remains a true professional who would continue to be hailed for generations to come.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Klate won a whopping six league titles in his 16-year football career.

He won three PSL titles with SuperSport United between 2008 and 2010, before adding two more league titles with Pirates soon after joining them from the Tshwane giants.

Klate, therefore, became the first player to win five consecutive league titles in the PSL.

He added his sixth league medal whilst on the books of Bidvest Wits in 2017.

Klate won all the trophies on offer with SuperSport United, Pirates and Bidvest Wits.

He won the SAA Super 8 and Absa Cup with Matsatsantsa in 2004 and 2005 respectively, before adding another Top 8 trophy with Pirates in 2011.

In 2012, Klate helped Pirates lift the Telkom Knockout Cup before winning two Nedbank Cup titles in 2012 and 2014.

Klate won another MTN8 trophy in 2016, this time with the Students, as Gavin Hunt's men outclassed before lifting his last trophy (TKO) in 2017, when they beat in Durban.