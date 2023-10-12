Daine Klate: Former PSL star joins former Orlando Pirates teammate Moeneeb Josephs at NB La Masia

Daine Klate has moved to National First Division side as he attempts to get his coaching career back on track.

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United winger Daine Klate has been appointed as the new head coach of National First First Division side NB La Masia. He links up with ex-Pirates teammate Moeneeb Josephs who is the club's goalkeeper coach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klate, known for his industrious efforts down the left flank during his heydays for the Buccaneers, Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United, previously coached Chippa United for a short stint last season. This becomes his second job as a head coach in South Africa's professional football ranks.

WHAT'S NEXT: His immediate task will be to help La Masia return to winning ways after they lost two of their last games against Hungry Lions and Marumo Gallants.

Klate's side are trailing leaders Orbit College on the NFD standings by eight points after match day seven.

He will be looking to secure promotion to the PSL with La Masia.