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Barletta vs Bari

Translated by

Da Silva, from the favelas to the Barletta pitch: “Overhead kick and goal, the derby was my most beautiful night”

Barletta
Crotone vs Barletta
Serie C

Mateus Da Silva, Barletta forward, reflected on the brace that decided Friday night's derby against Bari: "Perhaps it is the most important match of my career, for the win, for the history and for the brace. I am very happy to have brought home the three points and for my personal brace. The overhead kick? I saw that the ball was going high, I had a bit of luck, it went well". 


He then returned to the win over the Biancorossi: "It was the perfect night, it was a derby, everything was perfect. I dedicate the brace to my son. Barletta? It is too early to say where we can get to, I do not like talking about the future, but we can enjoy ourselves

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