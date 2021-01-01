Da Rosa: Why Simba SC are succeeding on three fronts under my reign

The French tactician explains the reason he has found it easy to work with players at the Msimbazi giants and what he wants to achieve

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has revealed why the club is riding in success since he signed to handle them.

On May 4, 2021, the French tactician will officially turn 100 days in charge of the Msimbazi giants, since he replaced Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, who quit a few days after guiding the team to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

Vandenbroeck’s sudden departure on January 7, came after he had guided Simba to a 4-0 win against FC Platinum of Zimbabwe and he was later unveiled as the head coach of FAR Rabat of Morocco.

Da Rosa has so far led Simba in 10 league matches without losing a single game, winning eight and drawing two matches against Azam FC and Tanzania Prisons, both played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

On the continental scene, Da Rosa set a record with Simba after he guided them to the Champions League quarter-finals from a tough Group A which also had African champions Al Ahly from Egypt, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

Da Rosa has explained the success he has achieved within Simba in the short term is due to the cooperation shown by the players in fulfilling their responsibilities in each match.

He has also revealed he often monitors the opponents for how they play and realises their strengths and weaknesses and then goes to the players to draw them a complete map of what they are supposed to do.

“The thing I am proud of is meeting experienced players here at Simba,” Da Rosa told the club’s official website on his short term achievements with the team.

“As a human being there are mistakes they make but largely they do well that is why so far I have achieved the success and I am confident I will have more success in the future.

“I feel good Simba, is a complete team from the leadership, technical bench, players and even fans which is difficult to find in many teams in this region of Africa.

“The biggest secret to this success is unity, quality and dedication to the team, everyone in Simba fulfills their responsibilities with the great will of the club that is why we are successful and I believe we will continue to be more successful here.”

Simba are currently in three competitions - the league, the Champions League as well as the domestic Cup – and they are set to face Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa in the last eight of the Caf competition.