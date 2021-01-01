Da Rosa keeping an eye on Kaizer Chiefs’ Nurkovic, Castro as Simba SC lay miracle plan

The tactician believes the duo are the dangermen but insists Wekundu wa Msimbazi can overturn the loss if they will be more aggressive

Simba SC head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has emphasised the need for his players to be more aggressive in order to contain Kaizer Chiefs’ Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro during Saturday’s Caf Champions League game.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will host Amakhosi at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with the tough task of overturning the 4-0 loss suffered in Johannesburg on May 15. Nurkovic and Castro scored in the first leg and Da Rosa said his players must be better than them this time around.

“[Samir] Nurkovic is very good in the air challenge and [Leonardo] Castro is also very good and so we need to challenge with more aggressiveness and be tougher than the opponent. Football is a battle and I expect my players to be tougher and I know they are ready to fight and do a miracle,” Da Rosa told reporters.

“Nothing is impossible and we have been telling ourselves 'Yes we can do it'. For sure we can develop a good game but we must be very efficient in the opponents' box. It was a bad day for us and we missed a lot of things at the beginning of that match as we misplaced passes in the first-leg game.

“We did not simply start the match well but I must say we did not underrate Kaizer Chiefs as they are in the quarter-finals deservedly. A team that reaches this stage is one with good quality but I am not sure whether they are the best team we have played against.”

The French tactician affirmed that Simba can only prove their quality by overturning the loss and proceeding to the semi-finals.

“We have to show that we are also good and we can do that by doing impossible things possible,” he added. “I believe in that and that is why I have asked our fans to push us until the end of the match and I am completely convinced that we can win the match. And win it for our fans and for our pride.

“For sure, we are going to fight and make sure we give our best.”

Wekundu wa Msimbazi enjoy an almost fully fit squad with only Jonas Mkude unavailable as he was released to attend to private matters.