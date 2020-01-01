Da Gama tasked Kaizer Chiefs’ Mathoho to mark Mphela, all the way to the dressing room

The Highlands Park coach talks about the Amakhosi player’s rise to stardom after plucking him from a village in Limpopo

defender Eric Mathoho has been painted by Owen Da Gama, his former coach at Bloemfontein , as a player who follows instructions to the dot following a hilarious incident on his Premier Soccer League ( ) debut in 2010.

Da Gama handed Mathoho the first taste of PSL action for in February 2010 against at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

It was a month before Mathoho turned 20 and he had to step in for Gary Goldstone who was injured and the defender stood tall in the 0-0 result.

“At first he refused, but I told him he would have to follow [then Sundowns forward] ‘Killer’ [Katlego Mphela] everywhere he went,” Da Gama told Far Post.

But Mathoho’s attention to detail saw him hilariously tracking Mphela even to the dressing room at half-time.

“We found him standing by Sundowns’ security. They wouldn’t let him pass. He wanted to go and be with ‘Killer’ in the dressing room,” said Da Gama.

Just over a year earlier, Da Gama had by chance discovered Mathoho who was playing for amateur side Tshiombo XI Securitas in Matatshe, Venda.

The coach was on a scouting mission for a striker who was playing for Dolphins FC, the team that was facing Tshiombo XI, but he ended up being swayed by Mathoho who had just been converted into a centre-back from being a defensive midfielder.

“It was Christmas Day [2008] and I was in Venda at my parents’ place. Dalton [Mabilu owner of Dolphins FC] invited me to come and watch his striker,” Da Gama continued.

“I was looking at the striker, but then this player caught my eye. He was winning every ball in the air, clearing every ball.”

Having been charmed by Mathoho, Da Gama then invited the defender for trials at Bloemfontein Celtic in June 2009 and the auditions were successful.

That was followed by the debut against Sundowns eight months later although Mathoho never enjoyed much action that season.

After two more seasons at Bloemfontein Celtic, Mathoho was then signed by Kaizer Chiefs and he is in his eighth season at Naturena.

From humble beginnings, the 30-year-old has established himself as an international defender and also two league titles have decorated his career.