Da Gama: Sekhukhune United part ways with ex-Orlando Pirates coach

The experienced tactician leaves the Kempton Park-based club as another former PSL mentor is linked to the vacant post

Premier Soccer League side Sekhukhune United have confirmed parting ways with coach Owen Da Gama.

The experienced tactician was brought to work as a co-coach alongside MacDonald Makhubedu and his technical team in late April.

"Sekhukhune United Football Club have parted ways with Mr Owen "Thifhuriwi" Da Gama," the club’s statement read on Wednesday.

"Mr Da Gama joined Babina Noko in April 2022 as the co-coach to MacDonald Makhubedu for the remainder of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership League season. Sekhukhune United Football Club would like to wish Mr Da Gama all the best."

It has been reported that the coach had persistent disagreements with his fellow technical members before he exited. Meanwhile, former SuperSport United’s Kaitano Tembo has been consequently linked with the now vacant position.

Da Gama helped Sekhukhune United finish the just concluded season sitting in 11th place, but missed out on a top-eight finish and they avoided relegation.

Previously, the tactician has had stints at the South African U23 side that he oversaw between January 2014 and December 2016 before accepting the Bafana Bafana job that he undertook between November 2016 and June 2017.

At Highlands Park, Da Gama worked between September 2017 and January 2021 before being appointed TS Galaxy’s coach, and his stint lasted from January to September 2021.

Other teams the 60-year-old has managed in his expansive career include Silver Stars, Platinum Stars – where he was in charge between August 2010 and March 2012, and Dynamos whom he coached between November 2012 and March 2013.