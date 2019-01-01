Da Gama: Lorch's fitness will affect Orlando Pirates' performance
“I think it is going to be very tough for us against Pirates after their defeat," Da Gama told the media at the MTN8 press conference on Thursday.
"They will come back much stronger and they will want to actually redeem themselves."
The Lions of the North are winless in the new PSL campaign having lost to Kaizer Chiefs, before drawing with Maritzburg United.
“But we have worked very hard this past week and we have tried to fix up and try to improve on our performance against Maritzburg United," he added.
“For us when you play Pirates it is self-motivational because you know the players are motivated.
"They want to do well against Pirates‚ so it is going to be an interesting match," the former Pirates coach indicated.
The 57-year-old tactician is also wary of Pirates' dangerman Thembinkosi Lorch, who made his return from an injury against SuperSport.
"(Thembinkosi) Lorch is a big factor for Orlando Pirates and him not being fit and all, it affects them," he concluded.
Pirates are set to host Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.