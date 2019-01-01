Da Gama: Lorch's fitness will affect Orlando Pirates' performance

head coach Owen Da Gama is wary of a wounded side ahead of their MTN8 Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday.

The Buccaneers were thrashed 3-0 by SuperSport United in a match which was played in Nelspruit on Wednesday night.

Da Gama knows Bucs will be seeking redemption, but he made it known his charges will be ready for the challenge.

“I think it is going to be very tough for us against Pirates after their defeat," Da Gama told the media at the MTN8 press conference on Thursday.

"They will come back much stronger and they will want to actually redeem themselves."

The Lions of the North are winless in the new PSL campaign having lost to , before drawing with .

“But we have worked very hard this past week and we have tried to fix up and try to improve on our performance against Maritzburg United," he added.

“For us when you play Pirates it is self-motivational because you know the players are motivated.

"They want to do well against Pirates‚ so it is going to be an interesting match," the former Pirates coach indicated.

The 57-year-old tactician is also wary of Pirates' dangerman Thembinkosi Lorch, who made his return from an injury against SuperSport.

"(Thembinkosi) Lorch is a big factor for Orlando Pirates and him not being fit and all, it affects them," he concluded.

Pirates are set to host Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.