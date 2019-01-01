Da Gama: Hunt, Mosimane or Komphela should coach Bafana Bafana

The tactician stated it is time for South Africa to emulate former Fifa World Cup champions Brazil and Germany in their coaching selections

head coach Owen Da Gama has stated the South African Football Association (Safa) should replace Stuart Baxter with a local coach.

This comes after and , who have local coaches in Aliou Cisse and Djamel Belmadi guided their respective teams to the 2019 (Afcon) final.

On the other hand, Bafana Bafana, who are under the guidance of British trainer Baxter, crashed out of the tournament in the quarter-finals after losing to .

Da Gama, who is a former assistant coach, stated the national team should play to its strength.

“Our game has got to be based on our strengths and not in the way that plays or the way that other team plays,” Da Gama told The Citizen.

“I will never criticize any coach but I truly hope that we can get somebody into Bafana. Maybe two Bafana generations from now I will coach them but not now."

Da Gama recommended head coach Gavin Hunt, who is a four-time title-winning coach, for the Bafana coaching job.

Before forwarding the names of coach Pitso Mosimane and Lamontville mentor Steve Komphela.

"I must prove myself. There are guys like Gavin Hunt who have proved themselves, Pitso Mosimane can come back, Steve Komphela can come back," he added.

"Steve has really matured over the years. We need to play our brand of football. We need to play our Tsotsi mentality on the pitch.

“We’ve got to talk as a country and we have got to look at the best countries in the world and look at the longevity," he explained.

" and Germany have never taken a foreign coach, as well. That intellectual property remains there and you build on it with us.”

Baxter replaced local tactician Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba, who was fired for “gross misconduct and violation of the Safa communications policy."