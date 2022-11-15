Da Gama: How Bafana Bafana can learn from Senegal selecting Mane for the World Cup

Former Orlando Pirates coach Owen da Gama has urged Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to have alternatives when injuries rock South Africa.

Broos will be missing key players in the upcoming friendlies

Da Gama offers advice to the Belgian

He brings a Sadio Mane narrative to Broos

WHAT HAPPENED? Bafana will be without the injured trio of Lyle Foster, Thibang Phete and Mihlali Mayambela when they face Mozambique and Angola in international friendlies this week. Already, the likes of Percy Tau, Innocent Maela, Terrence Mashego, Siphephelo Sithole and Nkosinathi Sibisi did not make the provisional squad. Kobamelo Kodisang and Lebo Mothiba were not called up as they were returning from injuries but Da Gama feels they are needed in the Bafana squad. Da Gama says Broos should prepare for any eventualities the way Senegal are handling the Sadio Mane case ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

WHAT DA GAMA SAID: "You must always have a pool of players you know, there is always a plan B and plan A you know," Owen Da Gama told KickOff. "I was listening to the coach's comments on Kodisang and Mothiba you know. Where he was saying they basically did not have much game time, they've just started playing now. But I definitely think they are the type of players that we need, they should be part of the pool.

"But if there are injuries then certainly there could be options you know. Because definitely, they are part of the future. Definitely injuries do affect preparations, but that happens to the best of teams. Sadio Mane, we don't know if he is going to the World Cup or not, it's part of the game.

"You got to prepare yourself thoroughly for eventualities like that. When your squad is too thin and you depend too much on certain players and when they are not there, that's serious trouble for the national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana are playing against the Lusophone countries as they prepare to resume the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March. They will be involved in back-to-back games against Liberia home and away.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? Bafana’s focus is currently on cultivating a winning culture in the upcoming friendly games. They face Mozambique on Thursday, before clashing against Angola on Sunday.