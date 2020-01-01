Da Gama believed in me after I missed open goals - Highlands Park's Shalulile

The Namibia international has credited his coach for believing in him

forward Peter Shalulile feels he is indebted to his coach Owen Da Gama for trusting in him and has pledged to repay the gaffer with goals.

With 12 Premier Soccer League ( ) goals so far this season, Shalulile is just two behind the league’s current top-scorer Frank Mhango of .

For that top form, Shalulile feels obliged to repay Da Gama who has shown so much trust in him.

“He’s one coach who never gave up on me‚” Shalulile said as per Times Live.

“To be honest there were times when I would miss an open goal in training and in the game‚ but coach Owen kept his faith in me. I had to reward him [Da Gama] by scoring goals.

“And that’s what I’m trying to do‚ to reward him as a player. I’m very thankful to that man because with other coaches if you miss in five games they’ll take you out.

“But my coach kept having faith in me and I’m so grateful to him‚ the technical team and my teammates. That’s a nice thing to work with someone who has gone through it because they understand that to be a striker is not an easy job.

“You can miss the ball on the line but the important thing is how you fall and pick yourself up. That’s what I did.”

Shalulile’s form has even won the admiration of coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Downs gaffer feels the Namibian will be a big threat when his side face Highlands Park in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

“Now that we know we’re a threat‚ we know that we’re doing the right thing,” Shalulile said.

“People are looking at us in every game‚ in every team they’re threats. But for me to hear [Mosimane’s comments]‚ I’m honoured. He’s one of the top coaches to be able to say that.

“But yet again‚ we’re looking forward to that [Cup] game.”

Before the Nedbank Cup match, Shalulile has Sunday’s league match against SuperSport United to worry about.

Highlands Park are currently seventh on the standings.