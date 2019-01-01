Cyril Nzama: I saw Orlando Pirates fan supporting Kaizer Chiefs as PSL title race intensifies

The retired right-back has backed Vries to fill the void left by Khune as Amakhosi look to end their season on a high

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Cyril Nzama reckons the Premier Soccer League (PSL) race is not done and dusted and warns that football can produce miracles.

This comes after Amakhosi secured a 2-0 win over PSL log leaders Bidvest Wits at the Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night.

“I think they are doing well so far despite the loss against (Mamelodi) Sundowns. They now have a structure and direction, but I am not saying they didn’t have it before,” Nzama told Goal.

“There is self-belief and they have experienced players in the squad such as Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande and these are the guys that will help the youngsters remain focused on the bigger picture,” he said.

The Soweto giants will travel to Ndola, Zambia to face Zesco United in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round first-leg clash as they aim to reach the group stages of the competition.

“We all know such games need players who have international experience and I am confident that they will come back from Zambia with a good result,” added the former right back.

Moreover, the former Mthatha Bucks defender said the absence of captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune should not come as a blow for Amakosi as they have Namibia’s number one shot-stopper in Virgil Vries.

Vries conceded an easy goal last weekend in their 2-1 loss against the Brazilians, but managed to bounce back to keep a clean sheet against the Clever Boys in Braamfontein.

“I think Chiefs are heading in the right direction and it’s just that they will not have Khune going forward. However, I believe the goalkeeping department will do well,” he continued.

“I don’t think they will miss Khune that much, let’s be honest all goalkeepers do commit such mistakes. I have seen keepers in Europe conceding such goals and I am happy he managed to keep a clean sheet against Wits,” reacted the retired defender.

“He is not a bad keeper because he is a number one for Namibia and that tells a lot about his quality. He is a human being and he must be allowed to make mistakes and learn from them,” he added.

On the other hand, the Soweto giants have moved to the fifth spot on the PSL log table with 24 points from 17 games and Nzama says it is not too late to challenge for the league title despite Amakhosi trailing log leaders Wits by nine points.

“This is football and anything is possible. There are 13 games to play, you must also know that a league is a marathon. A defeat today doesn’t mean you are out of the race. I like the fact that their win (against Wits) has created a competitive space for all the clubs,” said Nzama.

“For the first time in my life, I saw a Orlando Pirates supporting Chiefs and it is interesting for the league,” concluded the Soweto-born legend.