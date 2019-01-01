Cuthbert Malajila: Black Leopards sign former Sundowns and Bidvest Wits striker

The Zimbabwe international has found a new home in the Limpopo province after almost six years in the Gauteng province

Former striker Cuthbert Malajila has officially joined Black .

Malajila had been clubless since parting ways with the Brazilians at the end of his contract in June.

He was given the chance to training with Lidoda Duvha in an attempt to get him in shape and possibly win a contract.

The news was confirmed by his new manager Michael Ngobeni, who revealed that Malajila has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

"He signed a two-year deal with Leopards," Ngobeni told Goal.

"He is happy. We are also happy for him. The Leopards chairman (David Thidiela) is happy," said Ngobeni.

The 33-year-old joins a long list of experienced players who joined Black Leopards in this transfer window.

Among others are Mogakolodi Ngele, Thabo Matlaba, and Thuso Phala, and Malajila will hope to get his career back on track after being frozen out for the better part of last season at Sundowns.

"He just wanted to play for Leopards because the likes of Ngele and Matlaba are there. So, he knows now that he is going to be surrounded by professionals and experienced players which is good," concluded Ngobeni.

Malajila left Sundowns having scored 20 goals in 79 appearances across all competitions.

Overall, he has scored 37 goals in 130 league matches for Sundowns, and .