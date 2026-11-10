Cucurella: Mourinho surprised me, and I will not be proud of what I did to Yamal

Marc Cucurella, the Real Madrid player, spoke about his altercations with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal during the recent Clásico.

Speaking in an interview with the programme "El Partidazo" on "Cope" radio, Cucurella said: "The changes that have come over the team? At the start we didn't have a sufficient pre-season, we had a new coach, and we could barely train. Are we running more now? I don't know, maybe we've become better at picking the right moments, or we play with the lines closer together, which gives the impression that we're beasts, but I think we haven't changed many things."

Cucurella's response to Yamal's comments

Yamal had vowed to devour him in the recent Clásico. Cucurella brushed it off: "I have nothing to say. I don't like talking much or boasting, and I prefer to stay silent and do my job. I put in a good performance, and I'll certainly face him in many matches in the future, and I'll suffer against him, while he gets the praise."

Mourinho: a different picture

On his impression of José Mourinho, Cucurella said: "The picture I had formed of him is different, but in a positive way. He is very close to the players, a wonderful person, and he loves to talk a lot. He doesn't need to give lectures for half an hour, in 5 minutes he tells you everything you need to know."

The De la Fuente tattoo

The Spain defender also addressed the tattoo bearing an image of national team coach Luis de la Fuente: "I don't feel regret, but I won't get any more tattoos, I've decided to step away from these things. Mourinho sent me a picture of my chest, after I had a tattoo of his face done."

On the criticism he faced in Germany, he said: "I don't know, they put the blame on me, and I know that I can't play in Germany."