The assault on a Barcelona supporter in Elche did not pass unnoticed inside the Catalan side's dressing room. Young defender Pau Cubarsi broke his silence after the club's strongly worded statement, openly condemning what he called an excessive use of force. His remarks will only heighten the controversy raging off the pitch.

The Spanish league champions had begun their campaign with a tough trip to the Martinez Valero stadium to face Elche. Events off the pitch overshadowed the match. Shocking video clips spread on social media showing a supporter carrying the Catalan independence flag, the "Estelada", being beaten by a group of police officers.

Strongly worded statement and a cancelled tribute

Barcelona were quick to issue an official statement condemning what happened, describing the use of force as "disproportionate". In a powerful symbolic move, they scrapped their planned tribute to the Spanish World Cup winners and raised the Catalan independence flag instead, in protest at the incident.

The sub-delegation of the government confirmed the altercation broke out because the young man assaulted a police officer. Even so, anger remained intense within the club's corridors.

Cubarsi: the most outspoken

Amid this uproar, Pau Cubarsi was the most outspoken and clear. Speaking to TV3 on the sidelines of the press conference that followed Barcelona's match with Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, the young defender echoed the same criticisms led by the board of directors.

Cubarsi said: "It was a decision by the club, and I think it is right given what happened in Elche. This is something that cannot happen again, excessive force cannot be used in this way."

He was not the first to show solidarity with the supporter. Teammate Gavi got there before him, backing the fans in his own way by interacting with a post from the Sant Antoni supporters' association. He used only emojis, no words, a clear signal of solidarity with the club's fans who were present in Elche.

Cubarsi's remarks confirm what happened off the pitch left a deep mark on the team. Barcelona decided not to stay silent over what they considered an unjustifiable overstepping.