CS Sfaxien 2-0 (3-2 agg) Nkana: CSS advance into semi-finals after narrow victory

CS Sfaxien won at home against Nkana to move into the semi-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup

Goals from Firas Chaouat and Alaa Marzouki saw Club Sportif Sfaxien dismiss visiting Nkana 2-0 in a Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final, second leg match at the Stade Taieb Mhiri on Sunday.

Chaouat and Marzouki struck to separate the two sides and nullify the 2-1 Nkana defeat they suffered in the first leg last week in Kitwe.

With the win, Sfaxien maintained their unbeaten home record in this season’s competition as they gun for a fifth Caf Confederation Cup title.

It was also a continuation of some poor form for Nkana, who have won just once on the road in Africa this season.

Chaouat opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute when he connected with an assist from Habib Oueslati.

Nkana needed at least a goal to get back into the encounter but Marzouki struck right at the death to confirm Sfaxien’s victory as Chaouat turned provider this time around.

will now meet the winner between RSB Berkane and , who play their second leg quarter-final later on Sunday, with the Moroccans leading 2-0 after last week's win in Nairobi.