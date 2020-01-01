Crystal Palace’s Zaha celebrates Mother’s Day

The Ivorian forward took time out to appreciate his mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day

forward Wilfried Zaha has shared a picture of him of his mother in celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The event is popularly celebrated in the British Commonwealth three weeks before the Easter holidays and is usually accompanied by children showering gifts and showing affection towards mothers.

Zaha was born to Ivorian parents in Abidjan but moved to London with his eight siblings when he was four.

More teams

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mumma and to all the great mums out there,” he posted on Instagram.

The 27-year-old has played the bulk of his career with Crystal Palace, featuring 353 times, scoring 56 goals and providing 70 assists.

He has also had spells at and .