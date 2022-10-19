Wilfried Zaha has revealed how Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is shaping his game for the better after the comeback win against Wolves.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ivorian international was the hero for the Eagles after he scored with 20 minutes left to the final whistle to hand his side maximum points at Selhurst Park Stadium.

Adama Traore had put Wolves ahead before Nigeria prospect Eberechi Eze levelled matters for Palace. However, it was Zaha who stepped up to finish a good move and complete the comeback win.

Zaha has praised his rise in terms of goals scored so far in this campaign to Vieira insisting the former Arsenal midfielder always tells him different things which have changed his style of play.

WHAT DID ZAHA SAY? “Having such a legend as your manager makes a difference because he tells me different things all the time that helps improves me as a man in general. How we play allows me to focus on the main thing, and that’s scoring goals. It’s making a difference to my game," he told the club's official website.

“I feel like me personally it’s a mind shift where I’ve shifted from just a dribbler to goals.

“Once you play first-team football you realise you’ve got a responsibility to the team. It’s not about just dribbling and trying to shoot every time, you have to stick with your man.

“I try my best to work as hard as everyone else. I can’t be screaming and shouting like I do on the pitch if not doing what everyone else is supposed to do, so I do my part.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old has so far scored four goals in the top-flight from eight matches. He has started in all the eight and accumulated 699 minutes of playing time.

He is currently ranked joint 10th in the Premier League goalscoring list as well as being the team's top league scorer. Zaha has also provided one assist as well - the joint second most for the Eagles.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? Palace and Zaha will next travel for the away league game against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday before they return home to host Southampton on October 29.