Crystal Palace star Zaha calls out racist abuse ahead of Aston Villa game

The Cote d’Ivoire international was subjected to terrible racist abuse on social media as the Eagles prepare to face Dean Smith’s men on Sunday

Wilfried Zaha called out racial abuse on Twitter as prepare to take on in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Despite anti-racism protests across and Europe in response to George Floyd’s death, the Cote d’Ivoire star was the latest target.

The 27-year-old shared the tweet of a fan addressing him as a “black c**t”, while threatening to come to his house dressed as a ghost should he not score against Dean Smith’s men.

Woke up to this today. pic.twitter.com/Zal0F96htJ — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 12, 2020

Zaha also posted screenshots of abuse received on numerous accounts on social media.

The former man has scored four times in 34 Premier League outings this season, with his latest coming in the Eagles’ 3-2 defeat at home to .

Following that effort, manager Roy Hodgson claimed Zaha who hit a personal best of 10 goals last season has returned to his best while backing him to maintain his new-found form.

"He's had some good games during this period and some games where I'm sure that he'll have said he can do better," Hodgson was quoted by the Standard.

"The other night he was certainly at the very, very top of his game and I see no reason why he shouldn't keep that going in the last four games.”

"I'm convinced we're going to see some very good things from him in these last 360-odd minutes,” he continued.

“I'm pretty sure also he'll be looking to try and add to that tally of goals and assists so at the end of the season he's got a bit more to show for what he's done this season."



That screamer from the Ivorian which ended his 17-game league drought was the furthest of all his previous 35 recorded in the English elite division.

Before the resumption of English football, Crystal Palace were looking for a place in the , but, successive defeats ensured that dream faded into thin air.

Currently, Roy Hodgson’s men remain 14th in the Premier League log having accrued 42 points from 34 games. Victory over already-relegated Villa will see them end the season well.