Crystal Palace have ‘no interest’ in Zaha, Wan-Bissaka sales, insists Roy Hodgson

The impressive forms of the Cote d’Ivoire international and the young defender have seen many European clubs jostling for their signature

manager Roy Hodgson has insisted that the Eagles have ‘no interest’ in selling the duo of Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Zaha has continued to play a key role for the Selhurst Park outfit in recent years, including helping them to avoid relegation last season.

This term, he has scored eight goals and contributed three assists while winning a number of penalties for his side.

His impressive showings have seen him being linked with a return to his former club while are believed to be interested in securing his signature in the summer.

For Wan-Bissaka, he has become one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Europe with his outstanding displays for Palace this season, having helped his side keep ten clean sheets in 28 league appearances.

The U21 international has been linked with a move to the Old Trafford and are also reportedly keen in signing him.

“The good thing for me is one has a five-year contract [Zaha] and one has a four-year contract [Wan-Bissaka]," Hodgson said, per Independent.

“The club is certainly in no way advertising them or promoting them as saleable objects. We would be more than happy to keep them.

“The fact they have long contracts; that doesn’t mean to say their feet are nailed down.

“But we have no interest in selling either player. Our aim, our intention, our hope is that we will start next season with both of those in our team.

“And if not, we will have to hope that the offers for them are sufficiently good that the club feels they will be worth taking.”

Palace are 13th in the Premier League log with 36 points from 31 games, eight points clear of the relegation zone after their 2-0 victory over on Saturday.

They take on Hotspur in their next league game on Wednesday evening.