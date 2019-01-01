Crystal Palace boss Hodgson provides Zaha injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

The Ivory Coast international has recovered from a foot injury and will be available for selection against the Reds

manager Roy Hodgson has provided injury update on Wilfried Zaha ahead of their Premier League game against on Saturday.

The 27-year-old winger suffered a foot injury which prevented him from featuring for during their qualifying games against Niger and Ethiopia.

On Friday, Hodgson revealed the former forward has recovered from the injury and will be available for selection against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“Wilf's fine. The injury that forced him out of the Ivory Coast game is fine and he should be in the squad tomorrow," Hodgson said in a pre-match press conference.

Zaha, who has made 13 appearances this season, will hope to help Palace bounce back to winning ways after a four-game winless run.