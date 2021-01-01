Crunch week ahead for floundering Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi have gone four matches without victory after drawing with Stellenbosch and Baroka FC and losing to Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs have three crunch encounters coming up in the next eight days, a period which could potentially define their season.

Having been knocked out of the MTN8 by Orlando Pirates and after being shocked by Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup two weekends ago, Chiefs have two competitions still to play for this season, the domestic league and the Caf Champions League.

Any hope of challenging for the local league title has long passed. But Amakhosi should still be aiming as high as they can - the failure to make the top eight and missing out on next season's MTN8 competition would be an embarrassment for a team of Chiefs' stature. A top-four finish would salvage some lost pride and should be their target.

Right now Amakhosi are ninth, with 18 points from 15 matches, and a substantial 10 points off the teams in fourth and fifth positions; Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates both have 28 points.

To get up the table Amakhosi need to beat the teams above them and they have that opportunity this week when they take on AmaZulu on Wednesday and SuperSport United on Saturday. Both games are at home at the FNB Stadium.

It won't be easy against Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu side, who have big ambitions of their own since the takeover of the club by Sandile Zungu. With Usuthu currently in seventh spot with 22 points, victory for Chiefs would boost their chances of getting into the top eight bracket.

SuperSport are currently flying high in second spot, just two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and as such, a victory for Gavin Hunt's team against his former employers would be a huge morale boost for the struggling Glamour Boys. Six points for the week against two tough opponents and things would be looking a lot rosier for Amakhosi.

Chiefs should at least be fresh for the games, having had the weekend off after their Caf Champions League Group C opening game against Wydad Casablanca was called off after Morocco refused to issue visas to the Amakhosi contingent.

Instead of playing away in Casablanca, Chiefs' opening group game will now be at home - against Guinea side Horoya, next Tuesday 23 February. This will certainly be a more winnable match than the one in Morocco would have been.

It's up to the Glamour Boys now to make home ground advantage count and to make use of the fact that they have had a chance to refresh and won't be travelling for the next week. Some good results in the next eight days could go a long way to turning around their disappointing season.