Crotone’s Nwankwo shows support for #EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeria movement against Juventus

After scoring in the Pythagoreans’ 1-1 draw with the Old Lady on Saturday, the striker raised a T-shirt in solidarity with the trending crusade

Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo celebrated his goal against by a raising a T-shirt to show his support for an end to police brutality in .



The 28-year-old striker scored his side’s only goal in the 1-1 draw with the Old Lady bereft of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Simy’s powerful moment came 11 minutes in the first half after beating Gianluigi Buffon from the penalty spot as Leonardo Bonucci was adjudged to have fouled Arkadiusz Reca inside the penalty area.

To celebrate his effort, the Nigeria international ran to the touchline and raised a T-shirt reading ‘END POLICE BRUTALITY IN NIGERIA’ in a nod to the movement calling for an end to police brutality in the West African Nation.

Crotone's Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo holds up a 𝙀𝙉𝘿 𝙋𝙊𝙇𝙄𝘾𝙀 𝘽𝙍𝙐𝙏𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙏𝙔 𝙄𝙉 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙀𝙍𝙄𝘼 T-shirt after scoring against Juventus #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/QzEe3ZvzFH — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) October 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, Victor Osimhen was involved in a similar goal celebration after scoring his first goal for in the 4-1 victory over at the Stadio Sao Paolo.

The likes of Ian Wright, Mesut Ozil, Marcus Rashford, Antonio Rudiger, Tammy Abraham, Frederic Kanoute have all lent their voices to support the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

SARS officers have been accused of harassing, robbing and killing youths for no just reasons over the last few years.

In February 2020, they murdered the vice-captain of Nigerian second division club Remo Stars, Tiamiyu Kazeem.

Thanks to Alvaro Morata’s 21st minute goal, Andrea Pirlo’s men cancelled out Simy’s early penalty.

However, the visitors’ hopes of sealing all points at stake hit the rock following the dismissal of Federico Chiesa with 30 minutes remaining. Chiesa joined the reigning Italian champions on loan from on transfer deadline day.

The Nigerian’s goal effort was his second of the 2020-21 Serie A campaign after his maiden strike in the Pythagoreans’ 4-1 defeat at . With this result, they climbed to 18th in the Italian elite division log with one point from four matches.

Crotone would be hoping to get their first win of the season when they visit Stadio Is Arenas for a date with on October 25.