Cross: Former Newcastle United and Schalke 04 defender resurfaces at Kaizer Chiefs

Former Newcastle United defender Bradley Cross has resurfaced at Kaizer Chiefs as he looks to revive his career.

Cross will be hoping to impress Zwane

The promising player recently trained with SuperSport

Chiefs are preparing for the Carling Black Label Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old is currently a free agent having been released by Newcastle at the end of last season.

Having been born in Kempton Park, Gauteng, Cross was recently spotted training with SuperSport United under the watchful eye of coach Gavin Hunt.

However, the former Schalke 04 player has now resurfaced at Chiefs who are busy preparing for this weekend's Carling Black Label Cup.

PHOTOS OF CROSS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE?: Cross will be hoping to impress coach Arthur Zwane and his technical team in order to earn himself a deal with the Glamour Boys.

The former South Africa under-20 international would be able to be registered with the PSL and start playing for Amakhosi straight away.

Cross is a left-footed player who can operate as a centre-back and left-back, similar to Chiefs star Edmilson Dove.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will be in action on Saturday as they face off with Orlando Pirates in a Carling Black Label Cup semi-final match in the one-day tournament.

Chiefs would then take a break due to the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar, before returning to action on December 31 as they take on Golden Arrows in a PSL match.