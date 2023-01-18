What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth & how much does the Al-Nassr star earn?

The Portugal captain made a sensational return to the Premier League in 2021 and boasts a number of sponsorships and business ventures

Cristiano Ronaldo may have left the bright lights of European football behind in departing Manchester United for Saudi outfit Al-Nassr, but the Portugal star remains one of the biggest earners in football and sport in general.

As well as raking in plenty of money through his playing contract, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has more than his fair share of sponsorship deals and enterprises across a variety of industries.

But exactly how much is Cristiano Ronaldo now worth? It's difficult to say exactly but what is clear is that he will be firmly among the highest-paid athletes in the world for a while yet.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth?

Net worth: $500 million (£363m) Source of wealth: Football contracts, endorsement deals, business investments Date of Birth: February 5, 1985 Country of birth: Portugal

Ronaldo is reported to have a net worth of around $500 million (£363m), but no one can really claim to have a bulletproof idea of what Ronaldo is worth except his management company.

The estimated net worth of Ronaldo is slightly higher than that of his long-time rival Lionel Messi, though the Argentine has won more lucrative contracts in recent years. The lucrative move to Saudi Arabia should go some way towards ensuring Ronaldo remains out in front.

Ronaldo was ranked third on Forbes' 2022 list of the highest paid athletes in the world, with earnings of $115 million (£93m), which was a reduction in $5m on the previous year.

On that occasion, the Portugal captain was behind Messi, who topped the list, and NBA icon LeBron James, who was second. He was ahead of Neymar, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Roger Federer among others.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's salary?

Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr is reported to ensure a salary of $215 million (£177m) a year. That breaks down as approximately $4.1 million (£3.4m) a week.

The deal with his new club represents a massive increase on what he was earning while at Manchester United, where it is understood he pocketed £20 million ($27m) a year. At the time, that figure was a significant pay cut from his €30m ($34m/£26m) a year salary at Juventus, but he has more than made up for that with the Al-Nassr contract.

Prior to his switch to Juve, Ronaldo had signed a contract with Real Madrid in November of 2016, which was reported to be around £365,000 a week before bonuses.

The Portugal captain's contract earnings mean that he is among the most lucratively rewarded footballers in the world.



Timeframe Earnings Per second £56 Per minute £3,366 Per hour £20,200 Per day £485k Per week £3.4 million Per month £14.75 million Per year £177 million

*Based on reported Al-Nassr salary

What sponsorship deals does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Ronaldo's most significant sponsorship deal is with Nike, which was renewed around the same time he extended his last Madrid contract.

The agreement with Nike is said to be the second lifetime contract the sportswear giant has handed out after it offered similar terms to three-time NBA champion LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers icon's deal has been speculated to be worth in excess of $1 billion in total, though exactly how that breaks down year-by-year is kept under wraps.

Naturally, many have assumed that Ronaldo has signed on a comparable basis. Though the $1bn figure seems extraordinary, it is worth noting that sponsorship analysts Hookit estimated that Ronaldo's social-media presence alone was worth an incredible $474m to Nike in 2016.

Beyond Nike, Ronaldo has had endorsement deals with the likes of Armani, Tag Heuer, Egyptian Steel, Herbalife, Italia Independent, Clear, PokerStars and Castrol.

More recent partnerships include LiveScore, MEO, ZujuGP, Uniecampus, Therabody and Clear.

What businesses does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

As well as representing a number of major international brands, Ronaldo has created his own around the CR7 image. It is mostly centred on his underwear line but has also evolved to include various other clothing, leisure and home products.

In addition, Ronaldo has a number of hotels - named Pestana CR7 - in Portugal: one in the capital, Lisbon, and another in Funchal, his hometown on the island of Madeira. Pestana CR7 also has hotels in Marrakech, New York and Madrid. In late 2016, he expanded into gyms in a partnership with US health company Crunch, with the first outlet under the 'CR7 Fitness' name opened in Madrid.

In March 2019, Ronaldo launched a hair transplant clinic in Spain called Insparya. "This project is going to be a success, as we want to help the Spaniards and the Spanish economy," Ronaldo said at the opening.

Expect to see the veteran star expand further into these area as his playing days draw to a close, with Michael Jordan proving that the names of the greatest players retain their value even after retirement.

What charity work does Cristiano Ronaldo do?

It would be unfair to say Ronaldo does not strive to put some of his fortune towards the greater good - in fact, in 2015 he was recognised by Dosomething.org as the most charitable sports star in the world.

The website acclaimed Ronaldo for using his fame to promote a variety of causes including childhood hunger, obesity and biodiversity and highlighted an $83,000 donation to a 10-year-old fan in need of brain surgery as well as a $165,000 contribution to a cancer centre in Portugal that treated his mother.

After the 2016 Champions League final, it was reported that the ex-Manchester United man instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to donate his €600,000 win bonus to a non-governmental organisation. Ronaldo has supported the likes of UNICEF, World Vision and Save the Children in the past.

A message of hope to the children affected by the conflict in Syria. @SavetheChildren pic.twitter.com/Zsdvu2nuXd

— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 23, 2016

In 2016, Ronaldo recorded a message for the children affected by the conflict in Syria and made what Save the Children described as a "generous" donation to their cause.

In 2021, in partnership with Nike, Ronaldo helped restore an old football pitch in his hometown of Funchal in order to allow a new generation of young footballers to hone their skills. In the same year, the Portuguese funded 24 scholarships to the eCampus Universita.

How many social media followers does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

As of January 2023, Ronaldo's overall following across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter was 702 million.

His Facebook page, in particular, is by far the most popular of any athlete on the platform. Ronaldo has over 160 million followers - far more than Messi's 113 million and even further ahead of the top non-footballer, Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, who is back on 61 million.

On Instagram, meanwhile, Ronaldo also leads the way as the most-followed person with 535 million followers. That places him second overall, behind only the official Instagram account, and he is ahead of Messi, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and The Rock.

