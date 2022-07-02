Ronaldo tells Man Utd he wants transfer - and a bidder may already be lined up

Portuguese legend shares reasoning for exit decision with club

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United, GOAL can confirm.

The Portuguese legend has informed Old Trafford’s hierarchy he wants to leave just a year after his sensational return to the club, and has outlined specific reasoning for his request.

Sources also believe agent Jorge Mendes may already have a buyer lined up.

Why does Ronaldo want to go?

Ronaldo is determined to carry on playing in the Champions League as he nears the end of his career, and nd United’s failure to secure a top four finish last season has convinced him he needs to find a club where he can compete for top honours again.

The 37-year-old has requested United allow him to leave provided they receive an acceptable offer this summer.

United cannot afford to lose Ronaldo without a top class replacement.

Top strike target was Nunez - and they didn’t fancy that sort of money, given other transfer requirements.

Lack of and cost alternatives is a massive problem this window #mufc — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) July 2, 2022

The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker has informed United that he does not believe they will be able to mount a realistic title challenge this season – and also has concerns over their ability finish in the top four.

With the Portugal international in the twilight of his career, he is adamant he wants to carry on playing at the highest level of the game and does not want to miss out on the Champions League for even one season.

The appointment of Erik ten Hag has not managed to convince him to be part of the Dutchman’s intended overhaul.

Where has Ronaldo been linked?

Mendes, is said to have already been sounding out potential buyers, with Bayern Munich and Chelsea linked. A return to Serie A has also been reported by Italian media.

GOAL understands that a buyer may already be lined up for the forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United that he does not believe they will be in contention for the title next season 😳 pic.twitter.com/n2EReEatWs — GOAL (@goal) July 2, 2022

What is Manchester United’s stance?

United are adamant Ronaldo is not for sale and remains a key part of Ten Hag’s plans.

After missing out on top strike target Darwin Nunez this summer, they are short of alternative options beyond Ajax winger Antony, who Ten Hag hopes to add to his squad.

Ten Hag planned on Ronaldo leading his attack in his first season at the club, before looking for another centre-forward next summer.

Article continues below

What are United’s plans this window?

United’s priority is central midfield, with Ten Hag closing in on a deal for top target Frenkie de Jong, while an offer has also been made to out-of-contract Christian Eriksen.

Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia is likely to be his first signing, while a bid has also been made for Ajax centre back Lisandro Martinez.

Further reading