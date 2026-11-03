Cristiano Ronaldo tears into Erik ten Hag in one painful sentence

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Piers Morgan his response to Erik ten Hag's comments. The technical director of FC Twente said on Sunday on Goedemorgen Eredivisie that Ronaldo 'has been nothing since Juventus'.

At Manchester United, Ronaldo and Ten Hag worked together, but it was not a happy partnership. The manager eventually dropped Ronaldo from the squad. Ronaldo left for Al-Nassr in the winter.

Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag in a two-hour interview with Piers Morgan at the time. The Portuguese superstar said the former coach of Ajax and FC Utrecht, among others, had not treated him well.

On ESPN's Goedemorgen Eredivisie, Ten Hag again faced questions about his time at Manchester United and how he dealt with Ronaldo. "The players did want to work for him, because they looked up to him, but he was no longer at Premier League level."

"Really, he's been nothing since Juventus. Real Madrid recognised that brilliantly. That's something Real Madrid have always been very good at: moving players on. They know when a player is no longer at the required level, even if it looks to the outside world as though they can still keep up."

In the latest episode of Piers Morgan's Football Uncensored, the British journalist says he asked Ronaldo for a response.

"I don't think he's worth wasting words on," Ronaldo replied, according to Morgan.