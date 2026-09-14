Cristiano Ronaldo is still chasing his great dream: 1,000 career goals. The Portuguese continues to prove that age counts for nothing, keeping up his brilliance in an Al-Nassr shirt at 41.

His 42nd birthday arrives next February, yet Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down. He turns out in exceptional physical condition week after week, drawing admiration from fans and specialists alike, and that has reopened the old question: what are the secrets that keep him competing at the highest level?

Spanish nutrition expert Jony Ondina has revealed one of the biggest reasons behind the Portuguese star's remarkable shape. The answer, he insists, has nothing to do with rare ingredients or a miracle recipe.

Speaking to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Ondina explained that the real secret behind Ronaldo's diet is something that sounds simple but proves hard to stick to, whether you are a professional athlete or an ordinary person.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

"Consistency" is the key, according to the Spanish expert. Most of the foods and ingredients Ronaldo relies on are available to anyone, with no need to hunt down exceptional products or complicated solutions.

Ronaldo's diet might even look a little monotonous, Ondina added. What sets it apart is commitment and continuity, two things he reckons are missing in most people, even among the pros.

Ondina put it plainly: "The secret of Cristiano Ronaldo's diet lies in an element that 90% of ordinary people and professional athletes lack, which is consistency."

Everything Ronaldo uses at home is available to almost everyone, he explained. The real difference is not the food itself. It is the way the player sticks to his diet, day in and day out.





Too many people chase quick fixes and exceptional recipes when it comes to health and fitness, the expert pointed out, especially with the flood of advice pouring out of social media.

That behaviour, Ondina believes, leads some to ignore the basic principles that take time and commitment to bear fruit. Chief among them is consistency in following a balanced diet.

He added: "We often tend to rely on magical solutions and advice from social media, ignoring the fundamental importance of consistency."

So Ronaldo's secret is no miracle ingredient or system beyond anyone else's reach. It comes down to doing the work every single day. That is what has kept him in peak condition at 41, and what keeps him pushing towards his historic goal of 1,000 career strikes.