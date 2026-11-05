End of an era! Cristiano Ronaldo announces shock retirement from international football with Portugal

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Cristiano Ronaldo has sent shockwaves through the football world by officially announcing his retirement from international duty with Portugal. After a legendary career spanning more than two decades, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed he will no longer represent the Selecao just a day before the latest squad announcement.

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A legendary journey comes to a close

The landscape of international football has shifted permanently following the news that Ronaldo has decided to hang up his boots for the Portugal national team. Breaking the news on Thursday morning, the veteran forward chose to make his announcement ahead of Jorge Jesus' scheduled squad unveiling on Friday. It marks the conclusion of a staggering 23-year journey that began with his debut in August 2003, leaving behind a legacy that includes 234 appearances and a world-record 146 goals at the international level.

In his full statement on hissocial media, Ronaldo said: "To the Portuguese people, the day has come to return the number 7 shirt of the national team of all of us. I never felt it was exclusively mine. But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, of defending it and of taking it with me to stadiums all over the world. Today the time has come to hand it over to the future. It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made with the head alone. They are also made with the heart."

Reflections on a record-breaking career

Ronaldo’s retirement speech touched upon the deep connection he felt with the Portuguese public, noting that football is ultimately about the people rather than just the statistics. He reflected on the millions of supporters, including immigrants who felt closer to home while watching him play. "I end a journey that started in August 2003 and changed my life forever," he continued. "When I look back and think about everything I lived through in the national team, I don't just see games, goals, records or trophies. I see people. I see immigrants who for 90 minutes felt Portugal a little closer."

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon was honest about his relentless drive for perfection and the emotional toll of representing his nation on the highest stage. He stated: "Throughout my career in the national team, I sought to overcome my limits. I wanted to win, I wanted to be the best, I wanted to make history. I was always demanding of myself. I always wanted more, I always believed that we could go further. And I gave everything I had for this shirt. There were perfect afternoons and nights, there were victories I will never forget, there were defeats that still hurt to remember today."

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Hearts over silverware

Despite his many individual accolades and record-breaking scoring feats, Ronaldo emphasised that the impact on the hearts of the fans remains his most cherished achievement. "I also failed, I also suffered, there were also moments when I was not able to give the Portuguese what they so desired," he admitted. "But I never gave up. And above all, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal. Over these years I learned very simple things. Goals pass, trophies stay in museums, records are eventually broken. But there is something that time can never erase: the place we occupy in the hearts of people."

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He continued to highlight the importance of the emotional bond he shared with the nation: "If I ever made you happy, if a goal of mine ever made you hug someone, forget a difficult moment or be proud of our country, then it was all worth it. Because being Portuguese is also that. We suffer together, we rise together, we believe again. Portugal will always need young people who dream, players who never give up, new generations who believe it is possible to get where no one has gone before. Because a country that continues to create new heroes is a country that never stops believing in itself."

Gratitude to the Portuguese football family

In the final stages of his address, the legendary captain offered thanks to his teammates, coaches, and staff who assisted him throughout his two-decade tenure. ""To my teammates, I want to leave a special word. Thank you for every run, for every hug, for every discussion, for every silence before entering the pitch," he expressed. "For every victory we celebrated together and for every defeat that made us stronger. I had the privilege of being your captain, but no captain walks alone. And you are part of my story. To all the coaches, directors, doctors, physiotherapists, kit men, staff and so many people who worked with me over these years, my thanks."

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Ronaldo concluded his message by confirming his transition from the pitch to the stands, where he will remain a devoted supporter of the Selecao. "Today my journey on the pitch with the national team ends," he said. "I leave with my head held high, proud of the path I have taken and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal. But I will never stop being one of you. I will continue to suffer, to vibrate and to celebrate every victory of Portugal with my heart. The number 7 shirt remains, the pride of having worn it will be mine forever. Portugal will always be in me. See you forever."