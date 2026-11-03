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Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al Nassr PlayerGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr achieves a new step with Portugal: a possible date that brings him together with his father

Portugal U17 vs Andorra U17
Portugal U17
Andorra U17
European Championship U17 Qualification
Portugal vs Denmark
Portugal
Denmark
UEFA Nations League A
C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Andorra
Denmark
Saudi Arabia

What's the matter?

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, son of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, has earned his first call-up to the Portugal Under-17 side. Coach Filipe Ramos named the 16-year-old in a 23-man squad preparing for the European Championship qualifiers this November.

Ronaldo Jr steps up after representing his country at Under-15 and Under-16 level. He continues to develop in the academy of Saudi club Al-Nassr, whose first team features his father.

Portugal face three matches in the qualifiers. They meet Andorra on 11 November, Bulgaria on the 14th and Serbia on 17 November, with all three fixtures set for the capital, Lisbon.

The window could hand Ronaldo Jr a rare chance to cross paths with his father at the national team's training base, should the Al-Nassr captain join Jorge Jesus's squad for the UEFA Nations League meetings with Denmark and Wales on 14 and 17 November.

Next matches
POR

POR

European Championship U17 Qualification

11 Nov 2026

AND

AND

POR

POR

UEFA Nations League A

14 Nov 2026

DEN

DEN

The Portuguese Football Federation had already imposed a 30-day suspension on the 41-year-old, after he walked out of the national team camp during last month's UEFA Nations League fixtures.

His pursuit of 1,000 career goals rolls on. A hat-trick in an Al-Nassr shirt last week took his tally to 985.

Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Elite trip to face their Uzbek opponents on Monday. Reports linked the decision to rest him to security concerns and the impact of the regional situation on the Asian competitions.

The 143 goals he has scored in 225 internationals make him the all-time top scorer for national teams in men's football, cementing his place among the most prominent names in Portugal's history.

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