Cristiano Ronaldo fires penalty wide and misses an open goal, but still wins with Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr edged Neom SC 1-0 at home in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday evening, despite Cristiano Ronaldo missing a penalty.

On Monday, news emerged that the Portuguese football federation had given Ronaldo a €255 fine and a 30-day suspension after he angrily left the Portuguese training camp in late September.

Al-Nassr won a penalty just before half-time on Tuesday, giving Ronaldo a chance to change the mood around him. He stepped up in search of the 982nd goal of his career but shot wide.

Immediately after the break, Ronaldo had another huge chance. A header sent the ball across goal, but the Portuguese superstar fired over the open goal from a few metres out.

Al-Nassr stayed on top and finally broke through after an hour. João Félix received the ball on the edge of the penalty area and fired high into the net to make it 1-0.

With Neom unable to respond, Al-Nassr's win leaves them third in the Saudi Pro League with 22 points from nine matches.

Leaders Al-Qadsiah, who won earlier on Tuesday thanks to a goal from Tijjani Reijnders, have three more points but have also played one more match. Neom are sixth.